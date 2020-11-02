A Guide to the Candidates’ Claims

Throughout the presidential campaign we have assessed the accuracy of the claims and assertions of President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. Here are some of our articles that first appeared at important campaign junctures. Click on the headlines for the full stories.

FactChecking the Final 2020 Presidential Debate

In the last debate on Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, we found the candidates made false and misleading claims about a number of subjects including the minimum wage, Trump’s taxes and travel restrictions on flights from China.

Trump on the Stump

Forty-six false and misleading claims the president made at rallies between Oct. 12 and Oct. 16. (Trump spoke for more than eight hours, or about one hour and 20 minutes per speech.)

Biden on the Stump

We fact-checked nine claims by the former vice president at campaign appearances between Oct. 12 and Oct. 16. (Biden spoke for almost two hours and 46 minutes, or less than 30 minutes per speech.)

FactChecking Trump’s Town Hall

At an Oct. 15 town hall event on NBC News, the president made false and misleading claims on the coronavirus, the economy and more.

FactChecking Biden’s Town Hall

At a televised town hall event in Philadelphia, the former vice president made false and misleading claims on COVID-19, health insurance, the 1994 crime bill and more.

Trump’s Numbers, Preelection Update

What the statistics tell us about the U.S. performance on issues including the economy, trade and illegal immigration during the Trump presidency.

FactChecking the Vice Presidential Debate

In their only debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Sen. Kamala Harris squared off on Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

FactChecking the First Trump-Biden Debate

In a chaotic face-off with plenty of crosstalk and many interruptions by the president, the candidates went at it on Sept. 29 in Cleveland, with misleading assertions about election fraud, Medicare for All and violent crime.

Final Night of the Republican Convention

Trump accepted his party’s nomination on Aug. 27 in a speech filled with familiar falsehoods about COVID-19, law enforcement, the economy and more.

Trump’s Talking Points

Before the Republican National Convention, we examined some of the assertions the president was making on the campaign trail about such topics as law and order, election fraud and COVID-19.

Final Night of the Democratic Convention

Biden accepted his party’s nomination on Aug. 20. We provided context to his claims on a number of topics including tax cuts, health insurance and manufacturing jobs.

Biden’s Greatest Hits

As the Democratic National Convention approached, we examined some of the claims the former vice president was making on the hustings on such topics as COVID-19, taxes and Social Security.

Swing State Watch

Swing State Watch is an occasional series about false and misleading political messages in key states that will help decide the 2020 presidential election, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, North Carolina and Arizona.

A Guide to Our Coronavirus Coverage

As to be expected, the candidates have commented frequently on COVID-19, and we have written about their assertions on many occasions. This is a guide to our COVID-19 coverage, which includes some of their claims.

