No Scientific Basis for Vaccine ‘Shedding’ Claims

COVID-19 vaccines do not contain a live virus, so there isn’t a biological path for a vaccinated person to “shed” the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to those around them. Nor is there any evidence the vaccines cause reproductive problems. That means there’s no basis for social media claims that “shedding” causes reproductive issues in unvaccinated people.

None of the COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States contains a live virus with the ability to reproduce itself. Therefore, there’s no scientific basis to support the claim that people who’ve received the authorized COVID-19 vaccines can spread or shed the virus to unvaccinated people.

Some vaccines, such as the rotavirus vaccine, use a weakened, or attenuated, “form of the germ that causes a disease” to “create a strong and long-lasting response,” as explained on the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ website. Infants who receive a rotavirus vaccine can shed the live virus, though it’s rare, potentially transmitting the virus and inducing immunity in those around them.

That’s not the case with the authorized COVID-19 vaccines. There is also no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility. As we have written before, loss of fertility has not been reported among thousands of trial participants nor confirmed as an adverse event among millions who have been vaccinated.

Yet several online posts falsely claim that vaccinated people are “shedding” the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which is what the virus uses to enters cells, through their “breath” and “pores,” and that this is causing a number of reproductive problems in unvaccinated people.

In a video that has been viewed over 100,000 times and its accompanying blog post, herbal medicine author Dr. Cass Ingram falsely claims that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can “cause death and disease through GMO shedding.”

Ingram goes on to say unvaccinated people are being exposed to “toxins” that cause sudden deaths, miscarriages, placenta dysfunctionality, “fist-sized blood clots” and menstrual cycle disorders just by “being around vaccinated people.”

“There had been some fatalities from contact with the vaccinated. Now this does not mean hugging and kissing, necessarily. It means being in the same room, in the same elevator,” Ingram says on his video.

But there is no biological path that would make shedding of the COVID-19 vaccines possible, experts tell us.

“The COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized by the FDA are not live virus vaccines, and there is no medical or scientific evidence to suggest that COVID-19 vaccines shed,” Dr. Christopher M. Zahn, an obstetrician-gynecologist, retired Air Force officer and vice president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said in a statement sent to FactCheck.org. “This is a conspiracy that has been created to weaken trust in a series of vaccines that have been demonstrated in clinical trials to be safe and effective and that are our single best tool for confronting a global pandemic that has taken 600,000 lives in this country alone.”

Dr. Paul Offit, a co-inventor of the rotavirus vaccine and a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, also told us it’s not possible for COVID-19 vaccines to shed live virus or the spike protein.

“It’s like asking me, do I think that if someone gets this vaccine that they could develop X-ray vision? No, I don’t think that’s possible,” Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said in a phone interview. “It’s never been shown to happen.”

The messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, and the adenovirus viral vector vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, prompt the body, through different mechanisms, to produce one of the proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus called the spike protein.

“It’s just one protein, it’s not a virus,” Offit said. “It’s just one protein from the virus and all that protein does is induce antibodies against it, so you then make antibodies to that protein. That’s it. You don’t shed the protein, you don’t shed the antibodies, you just make antibodies to one protein. So it can’t possibly affect somebody else because proteins aren’t shed.”

Live Virus vs. Protein

The distinction between a vaccine using a live virus and a vaccine that uses a harmless part of a virus, such as a protein, to trigger an immune response is important, Offit said.