Misrepresentation of Germany’s Data on Unverified COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

Viral claims have repeatedly misrepresented unverified data from a U.S. vaccine safety system that encourages reports of any potential side effects — whether they’re likely to be caused by the vaccine or not. Now we’re seeing the same phenomenon with a similar system in Germany. Some have wrongly claimed Germany found the COVID-19 vaccine caused “serious side effects” in a large number of people.

We’ve written several stories about false and misleading claims that distort the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. VAERS, run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, serves as an early warning system to detect potential safety problems with vaccines. Anyone can submit a report, and in many cases, health care providers are required to file a report of symptoms that occurred following vaccination, as we’ve explained.

The reports don’t mean that the symptom was necessarily caused by the vaccine, but the reports allow government scientists to detect, and then investigate, potential safety issues. After more than 600 million vaccine doses in the U.S., serious adverse events linked to the vaccines have been rare.

Germany has a similar vaccine safety reporting system that is now being misrepresented in the U.S. by two popular purveyors of misleading information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, who has wrongly used VAERS data in the past, said in a July 20 Substack post: “This morning, the German Federal Ministry of Health posted a stunning tweet, admitting that 1 out of every 5,000 Covid jabs cause ‘serious side effects.'” He claimed the statistic “implies that almost 300,000 Americans and Europeans have suffered severe side effects after receiving mRNA shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.”

He also posted on Instagram: “The German government admits hundreds of thousands of people have had severe side effects following mRNA shots.”

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson similarly included the claim on his show on July 21 and 22. “Germany’s Ministry of Health found that 1 in 5,000 Germans have suffered ‘serious side effects after a COVID-19 vaccine,'” Carlson asserted on July 21. “That would mean that in the U.S., if that number holds constant across countries — and why wouldn’t it? — it would mean more than 100,000 Americans may have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccine.”

But the German Federal Ministry of Health didn’t find that the vaccines “cause” that rate of “serious side effects.” The figures come from the country’s Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, which is the Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines and is responsible for overseeing the safety of medicines, much like the FDA. The institute publishes periodic reports on side effects “regardless of the causal link to the vaccination,” as it says in an FAQ on its website. The individual reports on suspected side effects can come from public health officials, doctors or “vaccinated persons or their relatives,” the FAQ says.

The ministry’s initial July 20 tweet, highlighted by Berenson, was incorrect, though it clearly referred to the work of the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut. The tweet, which was later deleted and corrected, said, per Google Translate: “One in 5000 people is affected by a serious side effect after a COVID19 vaccination. If you suspect #side effects, get medical help and report your symptoms to @PEI_Germany,” referring to the institute.

In another tweet posted the same day, the ministry said: “Correction: According to @PEI_Germany, the reporting rate for serious reactions is 0.2 reports per 1,000 vaccine doses.”

But the ministry’s correction still didn’t make clear what this reporting rate meant. In a Twitter thread the next day, the ministry offered more explanation, saying that the “reporting rate refers to all suspicious activity reports, ie a causal connection with the vaccination has not yet been confirmed.”

In other words, the ministry was wrong to initially characterize the reporting rate in that way, implying the reported side effects were all caused by the vaccines when many of them were likely coincidental.

The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut told us that “there are a couple of persisting misunderstandings that continue to lead to misinterpretations” of these safety reports — just as we’ve seen with VAERS.

“[P]lease pay attention to the fact that the report rate refers to all suspected reports, i.e. a causal connection with the vaccination has not yet been confirmed with the report of suspicion. The reporting rate indicates how many suspected cases of adverse events have been reported and will be evaluated by the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut thereafter,” the institute told us in a statement via email.

It also noted that “one reported case of a suspected adverse event may involve several reactions (e.g fever, headache, muscle pain), and the reporting rate is calculated per vaccine dose, not per vaccinated person.”

We reached out to the Federal Ministry of Health as well, but we haven’t received a response.