No Federal Ban on Smoking in Cars with Children

Q: Did a law go into effect Jan. 30 banning “anyone” from smoking in a car “as long as there are children in the vehicle”?



A: No. There is no federal prohibition, although several state and local governments previously had enacted such bans.



FULL ANSWER

There is no law or proposed legislation at the federal level that bans smoking in cars with children present.

Facebook users recently flagged a story as potentially false that was published in February on amomama.com under the headline: “Smoking in cars with children is illegal starting January 30, 2018.” They were right to be suspicious of the story.

The article claims that, since the end of January, smoking in “any private vehicle” with minors present has been punishable by a $100 fine. It says the purported law is aimed at alleviating the (very real) effects of secondhand smoke.

Although the story is false, it is based on a tiny kernel of truth.

A link in the story leads to a news story posted by Yahoo Lifestyle about a bill, passed Jan. 30 by Alabama’s House of Representatives, that would ban smoking in cars with individuals under the age of 19 present. Violators of that proposed state law would incur a $100 fine.

That does not mean that “a ban has been applied since last month,” as the article on amomama.com says. The legislation still must be approved by the state Senate, and Republican Gov. Kay Ivey would have to sign it. Even then, the law would not take effect until the “first day of the third month” following the Alabama governor’s approval, according to language in the bill.

But the article does not say that it’s referring to an Alabama bill that hasn’t been enacted. Nor does it specify whether it refers to federal, state or local law.

One of the last major federal tobacco-related bills to become law was 2010’s Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act. It did not prohibit smoking in cars with children present.

On the other hand, there are eight states, as well as Puerto Rico and Guam, that already had laws to that effect prior to 2018, according to the Public Health Law Center. In addition, a number of cities and towns have passed ordinances of their own.

Outside of the United States, England banned smoking in a car with kids in October 2015. The fine in the U.K. is £50, or currently about $70.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to help identify and label false stories flagged by readers on the social media network.

