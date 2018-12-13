Meme Spreads Bogus Pelosi Quote on Border Wall

Quick Take

A long-circulating meme spreads a quote falsely attributed to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi about President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

Full Story

In the Oval Office this week, a heated (and fact-challenged) exchange unfolded between President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders — Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi — over funding for Trump’s proposed border wall.

Meanwhile, on social media, a quote about the wall falsely attributed to Pelosi made the rounds yet again.

“Building a Wall will violate the rights of millions of illegals,” reads the purported quote, featured in a meme shared in numerous Facebook posts. The meme doubles down by adding: “Yes, she actually said that.”

There’s no evidence to support that claim. We could find no record of Pelosi ever making that statement, which has circulated for months — despite previous fact-checking efforts by Snopes, PolitiFact and the Weekly Standard.

Pelosi has indeed bristled at Trump’s demand for a border wall, including in the Oval Office meeting Tuesday. It’s a posture she’s long maintained.

“The Democrats do not support the wall,” Pelosi said in a 2017 NBC interview. She called the wall “immoral, expensive, unwise” — a sentiment she echoed at a recent news conference.

“We, most of us, speaking for myself, consider the wall immoral, ineffective and expensive,” she said at her Dec. 6 press conference.

But there is no evidence Pelosi — who appears likely to return to the role of House speaker when Democrats assume control of the chamber in January — said it would “violate the rights of millions of illegals.”

Trump has insisted that the government’s next funding package should include $5 billion for the wall.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk misinformation shared on the social media network.

