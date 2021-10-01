Basketball Star Bradley Beal’s Misleading Comments About COVID-19

SciCheck Digest

NBA star Bradley Beal made some misleading comments — shared in viral video clips — about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. No vaccine is 100% effective, but clinical trials and studies show the COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing illness, particularly serious illness, including for those previously infected, such as Beal.

How effective are the vaccines?

Full Story

The NBA, which starts its season on Oct. 19, isn’t requiring players to be vaccinated against COVD-19. But unvaccinated players will undergo regular testing, including one test on practice or travel days and at least one test on game days.

During an NBA media day on Sept. 27, Bradley Beal, an All-Star guard for the Washington Wizards, said that he has not received a COVID-19 vaccine due to “personal reasons.”

Along with asking questions about the vaccines at the press conference, Beal made some misleading comments about their effectiveness. Video clips of his comments on Instagram, and posts about the video on Facebook, have reached over 97,000 interactions, according to CrowdTangle analytics.

We’ll address Beal’s questions and clear up some misinformation that may have been spread.

Beal said he “would like an explanation” as to why people who have received vaccines “are still getting COVID, if that’s something that we are supposed to highly be protected from.”

As we have written before, no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing illness. But all of the COVID-19 vaccines approved and authorized for use in the U.S. (Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are effective at preventing symptomatic disease.

However, so-called “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 after vaccination are to be expected — perhaps even more so now because of the more contagious delta variant of the virus.

In clinical trials, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were more than 90% effective in preventing symptomatic disease, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe disease. Studies have shown some drop in effectiveness against the delta variant: A U.K. study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in July found that the Pfizer vaccine effectiveness against delta was 88% in preventing symptomatic disease. But another U.K. study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, also found the Pfizer effectiveness at preventing hospitalization with the delta variant was 96%.

“Even if you’ve gotten a vaccine there is still a chance,” albeit a “much lower” one, “that you can get symptomatic infection” after contracting the virus from an unvaccinated person, Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, has told FactCheck.org. “There is still a chance that you can get serious infection and there is still a chance you can be hospitalized or die from that infection.”

Beal further questioned the effectiveness of the vaccines, saying, “‘Oh, ‘it reduced your chances of going to the hospital.’” Beal then paused and shook his head before continuing: “It doesn’t eliminate anybody from getting COVID, right?”

It’s not clear what Beal meant by shaking his head after saying if the vaccine reduces your chances of going to the hospital. But vaccination does reduce the likelihood of hospitalization, serious illness or death due to COVID-19. (See chart below, “COVID-19-associated Hospitalizations Among Unvaccinated and Fully Vaccinated.”)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since delta became the most common variant, unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated Americans are 4.5 times more likely to become infected, 10 times more likely to require hospitalization, and 11 times more likely to die due to COVID-19 than fully vaccinated Americans. The CDC study, which was released Sept. 10, reviewed nearly 600,000 COVID-19 cases in 13 states.

Beal went on to address the reporters in the room, asking if they were vaccinated. “So is everybody in here vaxxed? I would assume, right? So, you all can still get COVID, right? OK, but you can still get COVID. Right. OK, and you can still pass it along even with the vax, right? I’m just asking a question.”

Beal is correct that vaccinated people can still transmit the disease to someone else, perhaps particularly since the emergence of the delta variant. The CDC has cited data that indicated with delta, infected vaccinated individuals have similar viral loads to those who are unvaccinated. However, several experts told us that doesn’t mean vaccinated individuals are equally likely to spread the virus, for several reasons. For one, vaccinated people likely aren’t infected as long as unvaccinated people, since their immune systems are quicker to respond to the virus.

The CDC has said “studies suggest that vaccinated people who become infected with Delta have potential to be less infectious than infected unvaccinated people” and that more data are needed.

However, more unvaccinated people in a population leads to more virus transmission, as the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia explains. Vaccinated individuals are much less likely to be infected with the virus in the first place.

Vaccine Benefits for Those Previously Infected

Beal, a member of the 2021 NBA All-Star team, missed the opportunity to play in the 2021 summer Tokyo Olympics due to health-and-safety protocols with Team USA after testing positive for COVID-19 in July. He also acknowledged at the press event that he had contracted COVID-19 earlier in the year.