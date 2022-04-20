When the Science Is Messy: How SciCheck Handles Scientific Disputes

What does a fact-checking organization do when the facts aren’t clear? And what happens when reputable scientists disagree about a public health policy?

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been numerous examples of when scientific opinion has been divided, at least to some extent, typically because of a lack of robust data. That includes the utility of face masks, particularly before it became clear that the coronavirus could be spread from individuals without symptoms, and the need for healthy people to get booster vaccines.

The latest example occurred last month, when the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second COVID-19 booster, or fourth dose, of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for people 50 years of age and older. The decision was cheered by some experts, but criticized by others. It was based on some evidence, but the data was admittedly limited. (For more, read “Q&A on Second COVID-19 Boosters for Older People.”)

Here at SciCheck, we thought we would take the opportunity to explain how we approach such situations and explain our process.

First, in these cases, we don’t write standard fact checks. Those are reserved for statements politicians or people on social media make that are either inaccurate or misleading in some way.

Given the confusion people might have, though, we think it’s helpful to weigh in and provide accurate information on certain scientific topics. In these cases — and in some others, when there’s little in dispute, but the science might be complicated — we write a Q&A or a background science story to capture what is known about a given topic at that time.

Sometimes, these are fairly straightforward. Take our vaccine pages, which we have for each of the three approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines, and continue to update with new information. We now have a lot of information about the vaccines, and there’s a very broad and strong consensus among scientists and physicians that the vaccines are safe and effective — and that those who are eligible should get their first doses.

But more often than not, the science isn’t as clear-cut, or we simply don’t have enough information yet to give the kind of answers the public often expects from scientists. “Science,” after all, isn’t a monolith — and despite misconceptions people may have from high school, it’s rarely black and white. It’s nuanced and messy and can get complicated.

That’s when SciCheck tries to make clear what we do know, what we don’t, and if it’s on a controversial subject, why different experts have differing opinions, even after looking at the same set of data. Our approach is to describe the underlying data, and then provide context for why certain scientists either do or don’t find it compelling.

Depending on the topic, we interview scientists with the most relevant expertise, or, if it’s a broader issue, collect views from a variety of experts, such as in our story on second boosters for older people. In that case, immunologists, a public health expert, vaccinologist and practicing geriatrician all had slightly different views, although most of them found the decision to allow people 50 years and older to get a second mRNA shot to be reasonable, if not a bit premature and based on relatively little data, particularly for the youngest eligible people.

As we explained, much of the data supporting the authorization came from Israel, which allowed people 60 years and older to get fourth mRNA shots starting in January. Observational studies comparing outcomes in those who opted to get another booster compared with those who didn’t suggest that the extra dose further lowers the risk of severe COVID-19. But Dr. Paul A. Offit, a pediatrician and vaccine expert at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, didn’t find those studies convincing, since the people who chose to get the additional vaccine might have been more health-conscious. The studies also didn’t have a long follow-up and didn’t include people below the age of 60. Offit, who is on the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee, was upset that the agency didn’t hold a committee meeting to review the evidence before the authorization.