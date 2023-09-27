Video: Hearst on Updated COVID-19 Vaccines

Hearst Television, one of our media partners, produced a recent segment of “Get the Facts” partly based on our Q&A article about the updated COVID-19 vaccines.

In the segment, Hearst Washington correspondent Jackie DeFusco gives basic information about the updated COVID-19 shots targeting the latest variants of the disease. DeFusco debunks common myths about the COVID-19 vaccines and then uses our article to answer three questions people might have on the updated shots: who pays for them; can older adults get the updated COVID-19 vaccine, the flu vaccine and the RSV vaccine at the same time; and would people need to get a COVID-19 vaccine every year.

To get the answers to these and other questions, see our full story, “Q&A on the Updated COVID-19 Vaccines.”

Editor’s note: SciCheck’s articles providing accurate health information and correcting health misinformation are made possible by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The foundation has no control over FactCheck.org’s editorial decisions, and the views expressed in our articles do not necessarily reflect the views of the foundation.