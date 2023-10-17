Video: FactChecking Social Media Misinformation

Hearst Television, which has been one of our media partners since 2019, recently featured our work in a “Get the Facts” segment on how to detect social media misinformation.

The segment includes two of our recent articles about the Israel-Hamas war — one about a viral video clip that took former President Donald Trump’s remarks about Israel out of context and another about social media posts that shared a doctored “memorandum” from the White House on aid to Israel.

In her segment, Hearst Washington correspondent Jackie DeFusco also provides tools and best practices that we use to separate fact from fiction. For instance, TinEye — a reverse image search tool — can determine whether an image has been previously published online and, if so, where and when.