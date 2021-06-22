Post Misrepresents Details of Postmortem Study of Vaccinated Patient

SciCheck Digest

A controversial radio show host and blogger misrepresented findings of a published case report to conclude that an 86-year-old man died as a result of being vaccinated against COVID-19. The case report’s lead author said the man died of bacterial pneumonia and “there was not any sign of vaccination side effect.”

Full Story

A case report first published online in April was billed to be the “first case of postmortem study in a patient vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2” — the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. In the paper, the authors described the patient history of an 86-year-old male nursing home resident who died almost four weeks after he received his first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in early January.

For more than two weeks after vaccination, the man experienced no apparent symptoms but was hospitalized on the 18th day for worsening diarrhea. Seven days after hospitalization, he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 — which he is believed to have contracted from his hospital roommate — and he died one day later.

Although the virus was detected in several of his vital organs upon examination, the authors said the man showed no signs of having COVID-19. They concluded the diarrhea had been caused by ischemic colitis, an inflammatory disease in the bowel, and the cause of death was bacterial pneumonia and renal failure.

The authors said the autopsy results “might suggest that the first vaccination induces immunogenicity,” or an immune response, “but not sterile immunity,” which is when the immune system is able to completely stop a virus from causing infection.



But some of the case report’s findings have since been misrepresented in a June 13 post headlined “‘Global Time Bomb’ First case of postmortem study of patient vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2; ‘viral RNA found in every organ of the body.'”

The post — which has more than 8,000 shares on Facebook, according to CrowdTangle data — was originally published by Hal Turner, a conservative internet radio talk show host and blogger, who has used white supremacist rhetoric and floated conspiracy theories.

“The vaccine, while triggering an immune response, DID NOT STOP the virus from entering every organ in the body,” he emphasized. “The viral RNA was found in virtually every organ in the body, which means the spike proteins as well.”

Turner, who acknowledged not being a doctor or scientist, said he consulted an infectious disease specialist in New Jersey who told him the autopsy findings indicate that everyone will eventually have adverse effects from being vaccinated, and that either the vaccine does not work or is causing the virus to spread faster in vaccinated people.

“This is a GLOBAL TIMEBOMB,” Turner quoted the unnamed specialist saying.

Later in his post, Turner concluded that the vaccine led to the man’s death.

“If one reads the entire article, the whole story is: Patient was given the vaccine, it got him hospitalized with ulcerative colitis due to blood clots, during his hospitalization he got infected by an asymptomatic hospital room mate, and died 4 days later,” Turner wrote. “My conclusion: the jab drove this elderly man to his end.”

However, in a statement to FactCheck.org, the lead author of the case report said Turner got several facts wrong.