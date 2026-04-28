Project 2025 Series Wins National Headliner Award

FactCheck.org has won a National Headliner Award for online beat reporting of government and political coverage. Our series on “How Project 2025 Has Unfolded Under Trump” won first place in that category.

The series, which was published over several days in late September and early October, was written by Eugene Kiely, our former director. Eugene explained in detail how President Donald Trump was implementing or trying to implement many elements of Project 2025, a policy manual that was produced by the Heritage Foundation and written by veterans of Trump’s administrations or campaigns, along with other conservatives. Trump had distanced himself from the document during the 2024 campaign, saying he knew “nothing about Project 2025.”

The judges called the series a “powerful deep dive that showed how Project 2025 was implemented across the federal government. Excellent explanatory lookback at promises made and kept — with an easy-to-navigate presentation.”

The series began by examining Project 2025’s recommendations to “dismantle the administrative state.” Subsequent articles focused on immigration, climate change/fossil fuels, social safety net programs, and divisive cultural issues, such as reproductive rights, transgender protections and DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

This is the second year in a row that FactCheck.org has won first place in the National Headliner Awards’ category of online beat reporting of government and political coverage. These awards were founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City.

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