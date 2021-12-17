The Whoppers of 2021

The government reporting system is managed by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration and used to detect possible safety issues in vaccines. VAERS has worked as intended, providing federal public health officials with the information they need to evaluate and address safety concerns that are so rare that they weren’t detected in clinical trials. For example, the CDC and FDA in April recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine after it was associated with a few cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome.

This safety tool has been used as a weapon against the vaccines on social media and by conservative commentators. Fox News host Tucker Carlson had falsely suggested to his viewers in May that more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 vaccines. “The actual number is almost certainly higher than that,” he said. “Perhaps vastly higher than that.”

But, as CDC says on its website, “Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.”

The system works like this, as explained by the CDC: Healthcare providers are required to “report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause.” CDC clinicians review medical records, autopsies and death certificates for all of those reported deaths. The results: After more than 485 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, “VAERS received 10,483 reports of death (0.0022%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine,” as of Dec. 8, and found “a causal relationship” between the J&J vaccine and TTS, including “a total of nine deaths” that were “causally associated” with the J&J vaccine, as Dec. 13.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccines have saved hundreds of thousands of lives, according to researchers at the Yale School of Public Health.

Foreign reporting systems misused, too. Other countries have adverse reporting systems, too, that have been misused.

In one case we wrote about, a retracted peer-reviewed paper published in Vaccines, a journal based in Switzerland, and shared widely online — including by conservative commentator Liz Wheeler — falsely claimed that COVID-19 vaccines cause two deaths for every three lives saved. The authors presented data from a Dutch reporting system, maintained by the Netherlands Pharmacovigilance Centre, known as Lareb, “to extract the number of cases reporting severe side effects and the number of cases with fatal side effects.”

But the paper was retracted by the journal, which said the authors inaccurately presented the reported adverse events in the database as being caused by the vaccines. “In The Netherlands, healthcare professionals and patients are invited to report suspicions of adverse events that may be associated with vaccination,” the retraction stated. “For this type of reporting a causal relation between the event and the vaccine is not needed, therefore a reported event that occurred after vaccination is not necessarily attributable to vaccination.”

Dr. Eugène van Puijenbroek, head of science and research at Lareb, told us: “As clearly stated on our website, but not taken [into] account in the method applied in this article, death after vaccination does not imply that the adverse event is indeed the actual cause of death.”

Distorted claims of “medical racism.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccination organization, Children’s Health Defense, produced an hourlong video, called “Medical Racism: The New Apartheid,” that targeted the Black community with misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines. The film repeated misrepresentations about vaccines, generally, and exploited historical cases of unethical medical conduct involving Black people to suggest without evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe.

Similarly, Dr. Simone Gold made bogus claims about the COVID-19 vaccines in a speech at a Pentecostal church in Florida that falsely accused the government of “pure racism” for “push[ing] this [vaccine] heavily on Blacks and browns.” Gold, who has a history of spreading dubious claims during the pandemic, supported her false claim of racism by misrepresenting advice from public health experts who have advocated prioritizing vaccine distribution in the communities most severely impacted by the pandemic, which include Black and Latino people.

No evidence for vaccine “shedding” claims. COVID-19 vaccines do not contain a live virus, so there isn’t a biological path for a vaccinated person to “shed” the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to those around them. Nor is there any evidence the vaccines cause reproductive problems. But that doesn’t stop some people on social media from making baseless claims that “shedding” causes reproductive issues in unvaccinated people.

In one video that has been viewed over 100,000 times and its accompanying blog post, herbal medicine author Dr. Cass Ingram falsely claimed that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can “cause death and disease through GMO shedding.”

Dr. Christopher M. Zahn, an obstetrician-gynecologist and vice president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, responded to the shedding claims in a statement sent to FactCheck.org that read in part: “This is a conspiracy that has been created to weaken trust in a series of vaccines that have been demonstrated in clinical trials to be safe and effective and that are our single best tool for confronting a global pandemic that has taken 600,000 lives in this country alone.”

Animals didn’t die from vaccines in clinical trials. A Texas state lawmaker falsely claimed at a public hearing before the Texas State Senate Committee on State Affairs that animal trials for the COVID-19 vaccines were “stopped” because “the animals were dying.” Hall’s remarks — which were widely spread in social media posts seeking to discredit vaccines — were made during the committee’s consideration of his bill to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The fact is, successful testing on both animals and humans was conducted before the COVID-19 vaccines were granted emergency use authorization by the FDA.

In the development of Moderna’s vaccine, a preclinical study published in July 2020 showed vaccinated monkeys that were challenged with the SARS-CoV-2 virus rapidly cleared the pathogen from their bodies. And a study published the following month found that in mice, the vaccine successfully prevented infection in the lung and nose. Similarly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine underwent preclinical testing in both mice and monkeys, as is noted in an FDA memo laying out the information considered in authorizing the vaccine for emergency use.

And the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was also tested in several nonclinical studies involving animals, including hamsters and monkeys.

None of these experiments were “stopped” because animals were dying because of being vaccinated.

In another example of misusing VAERS data, Dr. Angelina Farella, a pediatrician who testified at the hearing, wrongly claimed that “we have in excess of 4,000 deaths and this thing has not been pulled yet.” (See our item on VAERS above.)

Baseless claims of long-term effects of vaccine. Dolores Cahill — a professor in Ireland who had been the chair of the right-wing Irish Freedom Party — baselessly claimed in a viral video that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines will cause widespread deaths in the coming years. Without offering any evidence for her warnings, Cahill said “anyone who’s over 70 who gets one of these mRNA vaccines will … sadly die within about two to three years,” and those in their 30s will have their life expectancy reduced by “five to 10 years.”

But, as we reported in an article and video, there is no medical evidence for such claims. Grant McFadden, director of the Biodesign Center for Immunotherapy, Vaccines, and Virotherapy at Arizona State University, told us at the time that while “we do not yet have long-term data in humans,” there “are no scientific reasons to predict complications in these new vaccines in the coming years.”

The “Stanford study” that wasn’t. False claims about face masks were also common. In one case, we wrote about viral articles that falsely claimed a “Stanford study” showed that face masks are unsafe and ineffective against COVID-19. The Gateway Pundit, a conservative website known for spreading misinformation, was among those that touted the paper in an April blog post that carried the headline, “Stanford Study Results: Facemasks are Ineffective to Block Transmission of COVID-19 and Actually Can Cause Health Deterioration and Premature Death.”

But it wasn’t a “Stanford study” at all. The paper, which was published in the journal Medical Hypotheses, was a hypothesis, not a study, from someone with no current affiliation with Stanford. The kicker: The paper was retracted.

The paper’s author, Baruch Vainshelboim, is listed in the paper as being affiliated with the “Cardiology Division, Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System/Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA, United States.” But Stanford Health Care and the university’s School of Medicine told us “[t]he author’s affiliation is inaccurately attributed to Stanford, and we have requested a correction.”

The substance of the paper, too, was challenged. In its retraction, Elsevier, publisher of Medical Hypotheses, writes: “A broader review of existing scientific evidence clearly shows that approved masks with correct certification, and worn in compliance with guidelines, are an effective prevention of COVID-19 transmission.”

Election Fraud

Trump continued to press a litany of untrue claims about widespread voter fraud costing him the 2020 election. Despite many of his claims being repeatedly debunked, the idea has gained a foothold among Republican faithful and has animated numerous new election laws.

Polls consistently show that more than two-thirds of Republicans believe the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, and that Biden did not legitimately win the election.